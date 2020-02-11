Nurturing Your Relationship With Your Partner

When we think of a healthy relationship, words like commitment, honesty, respect and trust come to mind. Keeping a romantic relationship strong takes a lot of time, effort and patience.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s a good time to evaluate the state of your relationship with your partner to see what’s working well and what can be done to make it better.

Dr. Alicia Walker is an assistant professor of sociology at Missouri State University. One of her research areas is intimate relationships. She talks about the traits of healthy relationships, as well as how to keep your relationship fresh and exciting.

An interview with Dr. Alicia Walker.

Read the full transcript