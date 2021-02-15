Nixa Utilities Says Customers Could Experience Rolling Blackouts

The City of Nixa said customers of Nixa Utilities could potentially lose power for one or more of 30 minute blackouts over the next several days.

In a news release, city officials said the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the power transmission grid over a multi-state area in the Midwest, issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. The SPP is monitoring the electric grid closely and may have to force 30 minute rolling blackouts on parts of the system, they said. The blackouts could occur without warning.

The extreme winter weather has caused what city officials said is an “energy emergency” due to high electric demand and limited supply. You’re asked to limit your electricity usage over the next several days.