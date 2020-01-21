MSU Board of Governors Moves Ahead With Outdoor Pavilion Project

The Missouri State University Board of Governors voted to continue work on the outdoor Tent Theatre pavilion that will be located outside of Craig Hall.

The project is in the pre-design phase and is expected to be done by the summer 2022, according to Matt Morris, a university administrator.

Listen to the audio story here.

According to MSU President Clif Smart, actor John Goodman is funding the lead gift for this project. Smart expects construction for the pavilion to cost around $4 to $5 million.

The outdoor pavilion will seat at least 350 people and will mainly be used for Tent Theatre and other school-related activities.

Patterhn Ives, LLC is expected to be in charge of design plans for the pavilion.

According to the Jan. 15 Board of Governors agenda, Patterhn Ives, LLC was chosen because of their “ability to meet the project schedule.”

Patterhn Ives, LLC finished renovations with MSU’s Ellis Hall in late 2017.