MODSS Warns Of Scam Targeting Missourians

The Department of Social Services is warning Missourians about a scam involving Community Service Block Grant funds.

People have reported getting phone calls telling them they’re eligible to receive a large sum of money through CSBG funds if they agree to pay a start-up fee, according to the department. But the acting director of DSS, Jennifer Tidball, said in a news release they will never email, text or call someone asking for money in exchange for more money.

If you receive a call like that one don’t respond and report it immediately at dss.mo.gov or call 877-770-8055.

The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) is a federal block grant provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It helps fund a network of 19 Community Action Agencies that help create, coordinate, and deliver programs and services to low-income Missourians across the state.