MO Job Center To Host Hiring Events Wednesday in Springfield

If you’re looking for work, you might want to plan to attend two hiring events scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, in Springfield.

The Missouri Job Center will host the Missouri Works event from 9 to 11 Wednesday morning at the center at 2900 E. Sunshine. Multiple employers will be participating.

The U.S. Census Bureau will host a hiring event Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location. They’ll be hiring people for census taker, office assistant and supervisor positions for the 2020 census. Other U.S. Census Bureau hiring events will be held January 15, 22 and 29 from 8:30 to 3.

You’re asked to dress business appropriate and take a resume if you have one.

Help with clothing and resumes is available in advance.

Find out more by calling (417) 887-4343.