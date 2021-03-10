Missouri Pastor On Leave After Controversial Sermon

MALDEN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri preacher is on leave and seeking professional counseling following a sermon he gave chastising women who “let themselves go” after marriage and holding up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty. A video of Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark's sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden, Missouri, has been widely circulated on social media and roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings. In the video, Clark berated wives who gained weight after marriage, while saying that not every woman " can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump.”