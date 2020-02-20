Joplin Medical Leaders Declare Support for Medicaid Expansion in Missouri

Leaders from two major hospitals and a community clinic in Joplin joined the chorus of medical professionals urging Missouri voters to expand Medicaid in the 2020 election. Medicaid is the government health coverage program for the poor and disabled.

At a press conference Thursday, CEO of Freeman Health System Paula Baker said by the time many lower-income patients make it to a hospital, it's late in their illness, and it's to the costly Emergency Department. Medicaid would make sure they can attend regular appointments and focus on prevention.

The Missouri Hospital Association and the Missouri Nurses Association have also announced their support for expanding Medicaid in the state.

Healthcare for Missouri is leading the effort to gather signatures through an initiative petition so that Medicaid expansion would appear on the November general election ballot.

Jack Cardetti is a spokesman for that effort.

"Since 2014, ten rural Missouri hospitals have closed down here. And every study shows that the number one thing that states can do to prevent rural hospital closures is expanding Medicaid. In fact that’s why 36 states across the country have already expanded Medicaid,” Says Cardetti“

So far, Missouri lawmakers have rejected the idea of expanding Medicaid in the Show-Me State. It was part of President Obama's Affordable Care Act, and state lawmakers say it would cost Missouri too much.

Missouri is one of 17 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid.