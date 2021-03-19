Hundreds Ask For Help Paying Rent Through Greene County Program

In one week, more than 1500 people have reached out to area organizations seeking help paying their rent. Six agencies are working with Greene County to administer Emergency Rental Assistance funds. They include Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, Consumer Credit Counseling Services, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Council of Churches of the Ozarks and The Salvation Army.

Potential applicants are asked to choose one organization to work with and to be patient if they need to leave their contact information, according to the county in a news release. Information about each organization is at greenecountymo.gov/era.

Greene County was given $8,765,982.70 from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to distribute to the community. The distribution of the funding is required to be finished by the end of September and paid by the end of December.