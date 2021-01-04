Greene County Collector's Office Closes To Walk-In Traffic Monday Through Wednesday

The Greene County Collector’s Office will be closed to the public Monday through Wednesday, January 4-6. The office in a statement said it’s “an effort to best utilize the time and resources needed to address ongoing technical issues impacting this year’s assessments and tax statements.”

Employees of the Collector’s Office and the Personal Property Department of the Assessor’s Office worked over the weekend and continue working during the public closure to address the issues, the statement said.

Greene County residents may make real estate and personal property tax payments by mail or online at countycollector.com.

If you have any questions during the closure, email the Collector’s Office by clicking on the contact button on the office’s website.