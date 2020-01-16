Flooding Possible Friday And Friday Night In Southwest Missouri

Freezing rain and rain are in the forecast for southern and central Missouri. Temperatures will be colder Thursday, with highs around 40, and the precipitation will begin Thursday night.

"The National Weather Service is currently tracking a storm system that's approaching the region, and this feature will begin to force an area of precipitation from the southern Plains into the Ozarks region late this evening and through the overnight hours," said Doug Cramer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield. "Some of that precipitation could fall in the form of freezing rain, sleet and then maybe a little smidge of snow up there towards central Missouri. Only light amounts of frozen precipitation is expected for the Springfield area and most of the Ozarks."

But he said rainfall could lead to flooding, especially since the Ozarks received heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and several water rescues, last Friday.

"We're looking at widespread rainfall amounts ranging from about an inch to an inch and three quarters," said Cramer. "Given the saturated soil conditions that the Ozarks is currently experiencing along with the lack of wintertime vegetation, we think that small streams, creeks and rivers will be very susceptible to flooding."

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 Thursday night through noon Friday. A flood watch is in effect Friday morning through late Friday night in far southwest Missouri and in Missouri counties along the Arkansas border.