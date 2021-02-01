Related Program: 
Making Democracy Work

First Time Election Judge Shares Experience

By Linda Regan 1 hour ago

Credit KSMU archive

This week, host Linda Regan speaks Karen Cameron, IRS retiree and a new election judge in the recent General Election.

Today’s discussion explores her experiences with the process, particularly during the pandemic, and what it’s like being an election judge.

Tags: 
Karen Cameron
Election Judges
Greene County