Related Program: Making Democracy Work First Time Election Judge Shares Experience By Linda Regan • 1 hour ago Related Program: Making Democracy Work ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 5:55 Credit KSMU archive This week, host Linda Regan speaks Karen Cameron, IRS retiree and a new election judge in the recent General Election. Today’s discussion explores her experiences with the process, particularly during the pandemic, and what it’s like being an election judge. Tags: Karen CameronElection JudgesGreene CountyShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.