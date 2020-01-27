Drury, MSU Offer Free Help With Taxes For Lower-Income Residents

Accounting students from Drury University will help the public do their taxes again this year. This service is designed to benefit low-income taxpayers while giving students hands-on experience.

The students helping out are majoring in accounting and have been certified through the IRS testing system to do quality returns.

Listen to the audio here.

Drury’s tax clinic primarily accepts walk-in clients at the Breech School of Business Administration building. These clinics will be held on select days from February 3rd through February 21st.

Tiffany Cossey, a professor at Drury University has run the program for 11 years and has seen success in its popularity. While it depends on the number of volunteers this clinic typically reaches capacity each year.

Cossey says it’s also great experience for students.

“They see a new way that they can apply skills that they may not even know would have been useful in the community. So our students really benefit in a lot of ways,” Cossey said.

Drury's tax clinics will take place on the following days at the corresponding times:

Monday, Feb. 3 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 – 4 to 9 p.m.

You can click here to learn more information regarding what to bring and limitations to Drury's VITA tax clinic.

Missouri State University also hosts free help with preparing taxes for lower income residents. Specific details for MSU's tax clinics can be found here.