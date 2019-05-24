Drivers Should Watch Out For Flooded Roadways

If you’re planning to travel over the Memorial Day weekend, keep in mind that some roads are still likely to be covered in water. The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for major flooding throughout the state, particularly along the Missouri River, which will affect the cities of Boonville, Jefferson City, Hermann and Washington.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says travelers should plan their routes ahead of time and to pay attention to all road closure signs. During flooding, the road may no longer exist under the running or stationary water. Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals.

In addition, MoDOT reminds motorists never to move or attempt to drive around barricades that block flooded roads.

Motorists can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at modot.org or through MoDOT’s smartphone app.