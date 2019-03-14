DNR to Host Public Meeting Concerning the Former Litton Systems Site in Springfield

A public meeting Thursday, March 14, will focus on the former Litton Systems Inc. trichloroethylene (TCE) site in Springfield.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is hosting the meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds’ Center Hall, 3001 N. Grant.

According to DNR, information presented at the meeting will include a brief history of the Litton site, a summary of environmental remediation and sampling efforts in the area, an overview of plans for future work, activities on property belonging to Fantastic Caverns and a discussion of trichloroethylene, the primary site contaminant. An open forum and availability session will follow the presentations.

The public will have a chance to ask questions and provide comments about the site. Participants also will be able to submit written comments, questions and concerns.

The public can learn more about the site prior to the meeting and sign up to receive future updates here.

People requiring special services or accommodations to attend the meeting can make arrangements by calling the department’s Hazardous Waste Program at 800-361-4827 or (573) 751-3176. Hearing-impaired individuals may contact the program through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.