CoxHealth Warns Area Residents of Scam Calls

CoxHealth says someone is calling around to area residents claiming to be from the health system and trying to sell medical equipment—specifically braces for knees and backs.

The callers say they’re with either CoxHealth or Ferrell Duncan Clinic and that they’re contacting the person on behalf of a physician. They say they’ll receive a discount on their equipment if they pay by credit card. Caller I.D. even comes up as Cox Medical Center.

But Cox officials say it’s not someone from the health system, and the calls are not a result of a data breech. They say "numerous" people have let them know they've received the calls.

CoxHealth departments that handle medical devices do not “cold call” patients who do not have a physician’s order for medical equipment, according to hospital officials.

Patients who have an order for medical equipment and have a concern about a call should double check with their physician’s office before accepting any services or equipment over the phone.

And, according to CoxHealth, it will not call and proactively offer discounts for payment by credit card.