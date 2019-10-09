Related Program: All Things Considered California Utility PG&E Implements Blackouts To Try And Prevent Wildfires By Jeremy Siegel • 3 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 9, 2019 5:06 pm The California utility PG&E has begun implementing blackouts in parts of the state. The hope is to prevent wildfires caused by power company equipment during a period of hot, dry weather. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.