Branson City Official to Speak at National Conference about City's Successes

The City of Branson’s finance director, Jamie Rouch, has been asked to speak to city managers, finance directors and finance officers from around the world at the 113th Annual Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA) Conference in Los Angeles in May.

According to the city, Rouch will speak on how economic development and tourism are related.

Rouch says she hopes to gain awareness and recognition for Branson as a top tourism destination with plans for growth and incentives to all of those who would like to invest in the city. And she hopes her talk will help others grow their communities.

GFOA's mission is to advance excellence in state and local government financial management. Its annual conference will feature opportunities for sharing ideas, sharpening skills and discovering new tools and technologies with peers from across North America and around the world.