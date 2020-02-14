Annual Teacher Placement Day to Take Place March 13

College seniors and education degree graduates hoping to be teachers in the fall can meet up with school administrators from a seven-county area at an event on Friday, March 13 on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.

The annual Teacher Placement Day event will begin at 9 a.m. with interviews and applications with various school districts in Missouri and Arkansas. The event is free. All applicants must pre-register if they would like to attend.

For more information or to pre-register, attendees can call (417) 255-7785 or email RoyCrouch@MissouriState.edu.



The event will be in Gohn Hall, 603 W. Main St. in West Plains, on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.