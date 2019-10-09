Related Program: All Things Considered 3 Researchers Win Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Work With Lithium-Ion Batteries By Nell Greenfieldboyce • 3 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 9, 2019 5:06 pm Three researchers won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year for their work that led to the development of lithium-ion batteries. This wraps up this year's science Nobels. All the winners were men. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.