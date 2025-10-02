© 2025 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Talking dying dialects, crafting narratives, and 'The Old Ozarks' with Brooks Blevins

By Patrick Needham
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT
An old photo of a woman and two children in front of a log cabin, Destitute Ozark family, Arkansas
New York Public Library
An old photo of a woman and two children in front of a log cabin, Destitute Ozark family, Arkansas

In this episode, Patrick speaks with Dr. Brooks Blevins about his new podcast, The Old Ozarks.

The Ozarks and the study of its people, history, and culture are not an infrequent topic on this show. This is in part due to this show’s production near the middle of “The Queen City of the Ozarks.” It is also influenced heavily by this show’s place in the Missouri State University community and its sponsorship by the Department of History, which offers one of – if not the – only program devoted to the study of the region. Finally, it is in no small part due to the personal obsessions and interests of show cohost, Patrick Needham.
This week on Talking History, Patrick indulges this obsession once again by welcoming back history professor and chronicler of the hills and hollers, Dr. Brooks Blevins to talk about his new podcast The Old Ozarks, dying dialects, and the crafting of compelling narratives in nonfiction.

Brooks Blevins
Brooks Blevins Brooks Blevins is the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University. He published his capstone work with the University of Illinois Press—three volumes constituting the definitive history of the Ozarks. He is also the author or editor of ten other books, including Arkansas/ArkansawHow Bear HuntersHillbillies, and Good Ol’ Boys Defined a State. Dr. Blevins is host of The Old Ozarks podcast, a bimonthly show in which he examines the linguistic peculiarities of the Ozarks dialect and untold stories from Ozarks history.

Talking History
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
