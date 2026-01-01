A Historic Loss, A Critical Moment

On July 18, 2025—in a historic and devastating blow to public media—Congress rescinded $1.1 billion in federal funding—funding that had already been approved and committed to more than 1,500 public media stations nationwide. This decision has immediate and lasting consequences for communities across the country, including Springfield and the Ozarks region.

For Ozarks Public Broadcasting (OPB)—home to Ozarks Public Television and KSMU Ozarks Public Radio—this loss represents $1.3 million annually – 33% of our television funding and 10% of our radio funding. These dollars supported local programming, national content acquisition, community outreach, and station operations.

Why Public Media Matters More Than Ever

Each week, more than 340,000 people watch Ozarks Public Television (OPT), including 90,000 children aged 2–12—more than attend the 15 largest local school districts combined. One in four Ozarks households rely on OPT’s free, over-the-air broadcast because they cannot afford cable or streaming services. More than 40,000 listeners tune in to KSMU for news, music, and civil conversation. These numbers reflect the deep trust and reliance our community places in Ozarks Public Broadcasting.

Responsible Stewardship in a Time of Crisis

In response to the loss of federal funding, OPB has taken immediate and strategic steps to reduce costs while preserving core services.

These decisions were difficult but necessary. They reflect our commitment to fiscal responsibility and our determination to continue serving the Ozarks with integrity and impact.

The Ripple Effect of the Funding Cut

Public broadcasting in America is an interconnected system. When small and rural stations—many of which rely heavily on federal funding—begin to fail, the entire system is destabilized. This includes the PBS Warning, Alert, & Response Network (WARN), which uses public television infrastructure to transmit wireless alerts to cellphones. As stations close, these alerts – as well as traditional Emergency Alert system messages – may be disrupted, putting public safety at risk.

Learn more about PBS WARN at pbs.org/warn

A Call to Action: Invest in the Future of Public Media

We are asking our most dedicated supporters to stand with us during this critical time. Your multi-year commitment will:

Sustain local programming that reflects the heart of the Ozarks.

Ensure continued access to trusted local news and educational content.

Protect the infrastructure that keeps our community safe.

Preserve the legacy and future of public media in our region.

Provide a reliable source of revenue for local programming, acquisition of national and regional programming, community outreach, and station operations.

Public media has long enjoyed bipartisan support because it serves everyone—regardless of income, geography, or background. 66% of Americans support federal funding for public media, and 7 in 10 say it is a valuable service for their community. Now, with federal support withdrawn, it is up to us—neighbors, leaders, and champions of the Ozarks—to ensure public media survives and thrives.

Why Multi-Year Commitments Matter

Major gifts with multi-year commitments provide the stability and foresight needed to:

Sustain local programming that reflects the heart and heritage of the Ozarks.

Ensure educational resources reach children and families who need them most.

Maintain the infrastructure that supports emergency alerts and public safety.

Preserve the stories, voices, and values that define our region.

Your investment allows us to plan responsibly, innovate boldly, and serve consistently —without interruption or compromise.

Our Commitment to Stewardship

We understand that trust is earned—and sustained through transparency and accountability.

As a valued donor, you will receive regular updates on the impact of your gift, including:

Annual stewardship reports detailing how funds are used and the outcomes achieved.

Opportunities to engage with station leadership.

Recognition options tailored to your preferences, whether public or private.

Ongoing communication about strategic priorities, challenges, and successes.

Your investment is more than financial—it’s a partnership. We are committed to honoring your generosity with responsible stewardship and meaningful impact.

For more information or to discuss your support, please contact: