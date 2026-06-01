New Missouri guidebook highlights over 80 scenic sites to explore

Longer days and warmer weather will have the most devoted homebody itching to get outside. A new guidebook encourages budding and experienced naturalists to explore over 80 sites in Missouri, taking in deep breaths and finding places to linger along the way.

Diana Linsley / Provided / Provided The cover of "Scenic Natural Wonders of Missouri" spotlights Alley Spring, a location that author Don Corrigan visited as a child.

"Scenic Natural Wonders of Missouri" by author Don Corrigan and photographer Diana Linsley takes readers across the Show-Me State, from well-known locales like the Missouri Botanical Garden to hidden gems tucked away in Missouri's state parks. Their goal is to grow appreciation for natural environments and the diverse ecology Missouri has to offer.

Corrigan said that many of the suggested stops are personally dear to him.

"A lot of them really go back to my childhood. I have to thank my uncle Stanley and his family for taking me along on their camping and canoe trips," he said. "The cover actually shows Alley Spring, and that was a place we disembarked from many times on trips down the Jack's Fork and Current Rivers in the Mark Twain National Forest."

Linsley turned to nature photography during the early days of the pandemic. She said it's important to slow down and take it all in.

"I stop along the way and take photographs all along the path where I'm going, so it slows me down to just stop and enjoy," she said. "I love the sounds of the woods. The springs are beautiful, soothing sounds. It's very important just to sit and relax and enjoy the moment."

For more on "Scenic Natural Wonders of Missouri," including where birding fans can experience 700,000 migrating snow geese, listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Event

What: "Scenic Natural Wonders of Missouri" book signing

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6

Where: Forest Park Visitor Center, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

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