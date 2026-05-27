Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness festival celebrates 15 years of music, community and fundraising

“It's going to be awesome,” said Payne. “You know I love Anders Osborne and I've been trying to get him here for a number of years. You know, as a musician, sometimes the schedule or whatever doesn't work out, but now's the time.”

Osborne will be playing among several other musicians at the June 13 festival benefiting organizations who work with homeless individuals.

In the company of Osborne are performers Chase Walker, Marcus Trummer and The Brenda Meyer Band, all of which can be found on the Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness site.

Payne said that the event started after him and his wife Paige had been preparing meals for a homeless drop-in center.

With local assistance, Payne was able to produce the first lineup in 2011.

“Our mission is to try to plug some gaps that professional service agencies need help with,” said Payne. “[But] mostly youth oriented organizations.”

However, the group’s biggest benefactor is non-youth related - Women in Need of the Ozarks.

Payne said the event will take place at the American Legion Post baseball field, and will feature a variety of food vendors.

He added that with the purchase of a VIP ticket, guests can get six tickets, a tent, and a table and chairs.