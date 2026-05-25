Missourians will vote in August on ending state income tax and three other ballot items

Missourians will decide the fate of Gov. Mike Kehoe's proposal aimed at ending the state's income tax in the August primary.

They'll also vote on whether to make it much harder to pass constitutional amendments put before voters through the initiative petition process.

Kehoe announced Friday he's placing four proposed constitutional amendments that the legislature sent to voters on the Aug. 4 primary ballot. They are:

Amendment 1: Reauthorizing the sales tax that funds conservation efforts and state parks.

Amendment 2: Making Jackson County's assessor an elected position.

Amendment 4: Requiring any constitutional amendment put before voters through the initiative petition process to pass in all eight congressional districts. Any proposed amendment sent to the ballot by the legislature would still only need a simple majority.

Amendment 5: Allowing the legislature to expand sales and use taxes as a way to eliminate the state's income tax.

Kehoe said in a statement that "with several significant issues set to appear before Missouri voters this year, it is important that we both prepare for the outcome of each proposal and allow each issue to receive the careful public consideration it deserves."

"Modernizing Missouri's outdated tax code, specifically, will be a momentous task for the Missouri General Assembly, and placing the measure to phase out Missouri's income tax on the August ballot gives lawmakers additional time to prepare for the next phase of implementation," Kehoe said. "As Missourians continue supporting policies that make our state more competitive, we want to ensure the legislature is positioned to act responsibly following the direction of the voters."

Kehoe is referring to how Amendment 5 gives lawmakers five years to expand sales and use taxes. If the amendment passes, numerous industries that are not currently subject to the sales or use taxes are expected to lobby legislators to exempt them.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Ann Hayles, of Raymore, rallies alongside hundreds in support of voter-backed initiatives legalizing abortion and guaranteeing paid sick leave at the Missouri Capitol on May 15, 2025, in Jefferson City.

Opposition to Amendments 4 and 5

While Amendments 1 and 2 are not expected to generate robust opposition, several groups said they plan to campaign to defeat both Kehoe's tax plan and the proposal making it much harder to pass some constitutional amendments.

Both of the amendments raised the ire of the Missouri Association of Realtors, which was instrumental in passing a 2016 constitutional amendment prohibiting the expansion of sales taxes on services.

"With Amendments 4 and 5 set for an August 4th election, politicians are proposing the most brazen power grab from our citizens on a single ballot in Missouri history," said Scott Charton, the spokesperson for two groups set up to oppose both of those amendments. "Amendment 4 would effectively kill the century-old citizen initiative petition process and majority rule in Missouri. Amendment 5 allows lawmakers to ignore constitutional taxpayer protections previously approved by the people and raise new sales taxes sky-high without going to a vote of the people."

"The common thread between the amendments is luring Missouri citizens to surrender long-held constitutional power and freedom, and giving that power to politicians to use unchecked," Charton added.

Organized labor organizations have also pledged to vigorously oppose Amendment 4.

"Amendment 4 would mean that just a single congressional district can veto the will of the majority on any amendment," said Brandon Flinn, business manager for the Missouri and Kansas Laborers District Council in a statement. "Put simply, that means it will end majority rule and make it nearly impossible for citizens to utilize the initiative petition process to hold politicians accountable when they fail us on any issue like improving pay for working families, lowering everyday costs, and caring for our communities."

Abortion rights fight set for November

Kehoe left at least three other amendments that the legislature sent to voters for the November election, including a proposal aimed at overturning a 2024 constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.

Amendment 3 would ban most abortions, with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies. In cases of rape and incest, abortions would have to be performed before the 12-week mark of pregnancy.

Kehoe and his wife, Claudia Kehoe, have helped raise money for a political action committee known as Her Health, Her Future to pass Amendment 3. Supporters have emphasized language prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors, which is already barred for most transgender youth through a state law.

"Putting Amendment 3 before Missouri voters this November is a data-driven decision that gives all Missourians the opportunity to stand for women, children, and our state's core values," said a statement from Her Health, Her Future.

Abortion rights supporters are mobilizing to protect the abortion rights amendment voters passed in 2024, which repealed a near-total ban on the procedure. A Jackson County judge is mulling a lawsuit that could strike down a number of abortion restrictions, including ones on medication abortions.

A statement from the group Stop the Ban Missouri said Amendment 3 "will ban abortion and strip medical decisions away from our families and doctors and put them in the hands of politicians."

"We will have the final say this November 3rd, not politicians," the statement said.

The two other measures going before voters in November include a constitutional amendment affirming that most sheriffs in Missouri are elected and another setting up a sovereign wealth fund. Missourians could also potentially vote on a referendum of a 2025 congressional map and a proposal aimed at protecting voter-approved ballot initiatives.



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