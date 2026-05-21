Plotline Film presents 11th annual student film showcase

“I’m very much a believer in hands-on learning,” said Jim Bultas, executive director of Plotline.

The organization offers classes and workshops for both children and adults at varying times and in a variety of formats.

Bultas said the organization teaches filmmaking fundamentals such as cinematography, editing and screenwriting, often having students switch between roles to gain broader experience.

While Bultas’ background is in music, he said he became interested in filmmaking after an interaction with one of his students.

“I got the idea one day when one of my students came in with an iPhone. They took it out of their pocket to put their guitar on their leg,” he said. “And I thought, I wonder if I could teach people how to make movies with these things.”

That idea led Bultas to start a class on the subject in 2016, and he has worked with Plotline Film since 2017.

Bultas said teaching filmmaking has become even more important in Missouri as film and television productions increasingly use the state as a backdrop.

“There’s a lot of productions that are coming through a lot more than there used to be, some shows utilizing the Ozarks in different ways,” he said. “We also recently got our tax credit back that entices people to come back to Missouri. So trying to get people to embrace the scenic beauty that we have all around us and the local talent is important.”

At this year’s showcase, Bultas said students will walk a red carpet and participate in an awards ceremony recognizing standout filmmakers.

“We have two big awards that we give out to our two best filmmakers of the year, one that’s sponsored by MSU from the communications department and another one by the Hatch Foundation,” Bultas said.

“It’s just such a deep joy. This is very near and dear to my heart,” he added. “What students come up with just makes your jaw drop sometimes. The films can be about anything, and it’s just so much fun, the making of it, but then the end result. To see a whole program of those back-to-back is just a blast.”

Bultas said 16 films will be presented this year, totaling roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes of content.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the showcase beginning at 5 p.m.