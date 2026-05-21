New Resource Center will allow Good Samaritan Boys Ranch to better serve kids in foster care

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is getting ready to celebrate its new Resource Center in north Springfield. A ribbon cutting is set for Friday morning, May 22, at 11 at the center, 504 N. Norton Rd.

The new center features a warehouse and office space. It provides youth aging out of foster care access to furniture and household goods, life skills training and relational support.

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch President and CEO Chris Wray said their transitional living program helps youth exit the foster care system when they’re ready with the resources they need. He said, for many, that is when they turn 21. Others are ready sooner, but they want to be sure they have stable housing, which can help avoid crisis situations.

“When you’re out on your own, if you lose the roof over your head or you lose your income,” said Wray, “you know, for me, if those would happen when I was an early adult, I’d just move back in my parents’ basement, right? For these kids, that’s not an option. And so, it’s critically important that once they hit 21 at the latest, they have the resources they need to not just survive but, we hope, thrive.”

Wray said the new resource center allows the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch to accept more donations and lets young people choose the items they want for their new homes.

Good Samaritan pays for young people’s food, rent and utilities. That way, as they begin working, they learn how to budget and they can start to pay rent, but Good Samaritan puts that money into a savings account for them.

Wray shared the story of a person they served named Alex. He went into the transitional living program and “worked his tail off,” he said. He pretty quickly saved $10,000 to buy a car. He continued to work and save and was able to set aside another $15,000. The now 21-year-old just put a down payment on a house.

“He came in and just excelled,” said Wray. “He put his head down and didn’t let anything get in his way.”

Wray said they give young people the hard and soft skills they need to succeed, the relational and emotional support but also important life information such as how to file taxes and how to find a job, “so a combination of instruction and skills and experiences that help these young people become, hopefully, independent.”

One of Wray’s first bosses when he initially began working at Good Samaritan Boys Ranch told him that they should never underestimate the privilege and responsibility of being part of a young person’s story, “so any of our staff that get to witness these kids, it doesn’t matter if, honestly, if they sink or they swim, it is an honor to be included in a young person’s journey, in a young person’s story.”

Good Samaritan was founded in 1959 as an orphanage north of Springfield. It now offers a range of residential and community-based services “that bring enrichment to youth and families in the Missouri foster care system,” according to the nonprofit. Last year, Good Samaritan served more than 300 children and families. The goal is to prevent a cycle of trauma, family separation, homelessness and welfare dependence for generations to come.

Good Samaritan is currently trying to meet a dollar for dollar $10,000 donation challenge. Find out more at ranchlife.org.