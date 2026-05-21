2 Springfield public pools will remain closed all summer

There will be fewer pools to cool off in this summer in Springfield. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says Grant Beach and Westport Pools will be closed all season due to significant facility damage at both locations.

Grant Beach Pool is still closed after severe storm damage in April 2025 destroyed the roof of the pool house and left the facility unusable. Repairs are set to begin later this month, but they won’t be done until August.

Staff recently discovered major underground infrastructure failures during pre-season inspections at Westport Pool, including separated drainpipes and substantial water loss – totaling a third of the pool’s total capacity every day. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board said additional evaluation of Westport is underway as part of its system-wide outdoor pool assessment “to better understand long-term repair needs and ensure responsible investment of public funds at all outdoor pools.” Parks Director Ron Scheider says they are “committed to reopening Grant Beach and making long-term decisions about Westport.”

To help offset the closures, the Park Board will expand schedules at Fassnight, Meador and Silver Springs pools. They’ll also extend the daily Splash & Sizzle pricing by 30 minutes. That allows people to swim for $1 or a canned food donation to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest from 5 to 6:30. And Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers continue offering indoor pool access seven days a week, with discounted admission Monday through Friday starting June 1.

Admission is free to the McGee-McGregor Wading Pool at Phelps Grove Park. It’s open to kids six and under with an adult.

Outdoor pools will be open June 1-August 16. You can find a schedule at parkboard.org/aquatics.