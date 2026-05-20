Missouri State Baseball announces All-Conference USA members

Three Missouri State Baseball players have been selected for All-Conference USA baseball teams. They are Logan Fyffe, Curry Sutherland and Ross Felder.

The All-Conference list comes from a vote by coaches involved in Conference USA. Fyffe and Sutherland made first-team All-Conference, and Felder made the all-Freshman team.

Fyffe is currently ranked second in the conference with a .364 batting average, collecting 21 doubles, eight home runs and 42 total RBI’s this season.

Sutherland also leads the conference with his slugging percentage of .629 and is tied for second with 15 total home runs collected this season. Pitching, Sutherland has a 6.94 and is one of the semifinalists for Two Way Player of the year.

Felder currently sits in fourth on the Bears roster with 51.2 innings pitched this season and 50 total strikeouts on the mound.

