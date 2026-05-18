MO State names next CNAS dean

Missouri State University has announced its next dean of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences. Dr. Magdalena Toda will replace longtime dean Dr. Tamera Jahnke who will retire June 30.

Toda most recently has worked as a professor at Texas Tech University in the department of mathematics and statistics. She has 25 years of experience in research, teaching and high-impact leadership. She’s served as department chair at Texas Tech and program director in applied mathematics for the National Science Foundation. During her time as department chair, she helped increase the department’s external funding from about $200,000 to more than $10 million and grew graduate enrollment by nearly 70%, according to Missouri State.

She also co-authored the 7th edition of the book, "Calculus," with Karl J. Smith and Monty Strauss.

“Everything we do — from scientific discovery in the laboratory to mathematical research on paper or through computer-assisted methods — is ultimately done with students, for students and through students,” Toda said in a press release from MSU. “Education and mentorship remain at the heart of meaningful research and innovation.”

Toda earned PhDs at both the University of Kansas and the Politehnica University of Bucharest. She also holds a Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Kansas, a Master of Science in Mathematics from the University of Bucharest, a Master of Science in Health and Wellness from the American College of Healthcare Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Bucharest.

“Dr. Toda brings a wealth of experience, energy and dedication to this role," said Dr. Clarinda Phillips, Missouri State provost and vice president for academic affairs, in the press release. "I’m confident in her ability to lead the next chapter of the CNAS story.”

