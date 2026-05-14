Ozark cuts ribbon on new pedestrian bridge over Highway 65

The ribbon was cut Thursday morning in Ozark on the Chadwick Flyer Trail bridge over Highway 65.

Ozark Public Works Director Jeremy Parsons, who spearheaded the project, said, at one point, there was discussion about the Chadwick Flyer Trail going under the highway. But he said the bridge serves as a way to welcome Highway 65 travelers to Ozark "where we value quality of life, outdoor living, connection to our beautiful landscape, to our rivers, to our culture, to our history and to our neighbors."

The trail and the pedestrian bridge over Highway 65 are the result of several years of planning.

“This project represents years of collaboration and vision,” said Parsons. “We’re proud to be part of something that not only preserves the history of our region but also builds a healthier, more connected future for our residents and visitors.”

The trail and bridge project have required many groups working together, including CMT Engineering, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Department of Transportation, Ozark Greenways, Ozark School District, Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Radmacher Brothers Excavating and Show-Me Christian County, which helped write grants. Its president and CEO Kristen Haseltine said studies done on the Katy Trail and the northwest Arkansas trail system have shown that the Chadwick-Flyer Trail should generate $220,000 annually for the City of Ozark and Christian County. She believes it will help with economic development.

"We believe that the Chadwick Flyer is the signal to the business community that amazing things are happening in Christian County," said Haseltine, "and it will drive new businesses to our area."

The 16.7-mile trail follows the old Chadwick-Flyer railroad tracks. It runs from the Finley River Trail in Ozark to National Avenue near downtown Springfield. There are still gaps to fill to make it a continuous trail.

Parsons said surveys have shown that the city’s residents value outdoor spaces, trails and connections to nature. While this trail gives them that, he said there’s more work to do.

"I see endless possibilities for linear park systems and pocket parks and areas to showcase this embarrassment of riches that we have in this community," he said.