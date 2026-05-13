Taeg Gollert is CUSA Hitter of the Week

A Missouri State University senior baseball player has been named Conference USA hitter of the week.

Taeg Gollert becomes the fourth Missouri State Bear to earn the title of Conference USA Hitter of the Week.

The outfielder and first baseman batted .500 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in the recent sweep of New Mexico State.

In the final home series of the season for the Bears, Gollert went 2-for-4 with five RBIs total. Also hitting his fourth career grand slam during Friday night's game.

During Saturday's game, Gollert hit two homers becoming the 11th Bear to hit 40 career home runs in program history.

Gollert has extended his career total extra-base hits to 114, just two shy of Jason Hart's program record, also taking 4th place with 183 RBIs.

In conference games this year, Gollert leads all league players with 38 RBIs and ranks second with 11 home runs.

The Bears will finish out regular season play against Kennesaw State, May 14-16.