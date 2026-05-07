Letter carriers will collect donated food Saturday during the Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Blue plastic bags were dropped off at mailboxes across the Springfield area this week. Residents are asked to fill them with nonperishable food items if they’re able and to leave them near their mailbox this Saturday.

It’s part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, and this weekend’s will be the 34th annual event. Food collected will go to Ozarks Food Harvest to be distributed by its partner organizations.

United Way Ozarks Region is a partner in the food drive. At a kickoff event Thursday, its president and CEO Brandi VanAntwerp thanked the letter carriers who pick up the donated items.

"We know your letter bags aren't always light," she said, "and the generosity of our neighbors makes those bags a little heavier during this day. But you keep going, and we appreciate it."

Ozarks Food Harvest President and CEO Bart Brown said food assistance requests are at an all-time high in southwest Missouri. He said there are several reasons but the biggest is higher food costs. And the fastest growing segment of those who need help are seniors.

He said the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will help meet that need.

Last year’s drive collected enough food for 132,000 meals in the food bank’s service region.