Live From Downtown returns for a second year

“Year one was amazing. We set out with a mission, which was to bring live, local music to downtown Springfield so that people could come out and experience everything the area has to offer, and it was 100% a success,” said Steve Eudaly of Headline Productions, which helps operate the event. “We had more than 4,000 visitors throughout the series. So year two was a no-brainer.”

Eudaly added that the event was a “community effort,” and that “the community has to care to make it happen.”

“We’re super appreciative of all of our sponsors,” he added.

“It’s really an incredible lineup. We have such a variety of local talent here, and it’s great that we can showcase a little bit of something from all these different genres. There’s truly something for everybody in this series.”

Live From Downtown will host performances every Saturday at 7 p.m. from May through September.

To access the full lineup and calendar, visit the Live From Downtown website .