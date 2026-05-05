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Live From Downtown returns for a second year

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM CDT
Live From Downtown

The free concert series on Park Central Square has announced its full lineup, running every Saturday from May to September.

“Year one was amazing. We set out with a mission, which was to bring live, local music to downtown Springfield so that people could come out and experience everything the area has to offer, and it was 100% a success,” said Steve Eudaly of Headline Productions, which helps operate the event. “We had more than 4,000 visitors throughout the series. So year two was a no-brainer.”

Eudaly added that the event was a “community effort,” and that “the community has to care to make it happen.”

“We’re super appreciative of all of our sponsors,” he added.

“It’s really an incredible lineup. We have such a variety of local talent here, and it’s great that we can showcase a little bit of something from all these different genres. There’s truly something for everybody in this series.”

Live From Downtown will host performances every Saturday at 7 p.m. from May through September.

To access the full lineup and calendar, visit the Live From Downtown website.

Live From Downtown can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
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News Live From DowntownPark Central SquareSteve Eudaly
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
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Mavis Parks
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