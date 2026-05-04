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Springfield City Council approves campaign finance contribution limits

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 4, 2026 at 10:50 PM CDT
Advocates with MO Jobs with Justice stand in support of the Springfield campaign contribution limits before the Springfield City Council meeting on May 4, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
Advocates with MO Jobs with Justice stand in support of the Springfield campaign contribution limits before the Springfield City Council meeting on May 4, 2026.

The limits apply to races for mayor and city council.

Individuals running for Springfield mayor and city council seats are now limited to a total of $2,825 in both monetary and in-kind contributions.

City Council approved a measure Monday night limiting how much a candidate may receive.

Resident Chase Blackburn said he supports the bill because it moves the city toward a fairer system.

"Limits on campaign contributions help make sure regular people have a real chance to run and a real chance to be heard," said Blackburn.

Speaking before the meeting, Liz Vanevery, with MO Jobs with Justice, said her group has been advocating for the changes since council began looking into putting forth a bill.

"And now we're here to really hopefully level the playing field in Springfield and make it possible for folks that don't have big donors behind them to still run the race," said Vanevery.

Councilman Brandon Jenson said the passage of a substitute bill at the last regular meeting resulted in a fundamentally weaker policy and reduced the gain in trust he’d hoped to achieve with the community. But he said he believes the bill passed Monday night is better than no bill and that he hopes this is just the first step. Councilman Craig Hosmer echoed Jenson’s comments.
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Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky