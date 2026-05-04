Fair Grove business that blends vintage finds with modern style will open a new location this summer

After working as an educator for 25 years, Lisa Ritter was looking for a creative outlet. She tried selling items at antique stores and malls but quickly realized a booth wasn’t enough space for what she wanted to do. One day, while driving down Main Street in Fair Grove, she saw a “for rent” sign in a storefront.

“This is a way to hearken back to that idea of how you can mix old pieces," Ritter said. "I'm always looking at what decorating trends are going on and also the forever classics, but how do you mix in older pieces and make them look right for today's lifestyles?”

Ritter originally opened at 59 S. Main Street in March 2020, the same weekend the COVID-19 pandemic was announced, forcing the store to close for several months shortly after its grand opening. About a year later, Ritter moved across the street to the current Festoons & Filigree location at 92 S. Main St.

The current building has a rich history dating back to 1917 when a fire destroyed the south end of Main Street in Fair Grove. Buildings were rebuilt in brick instead of wood. Over the years, the space has housed a general store, the Missouri Farmers Association, a photography studio, diners, tea rooms, gift shops and antique stores. It also sat vacant for several years.

The name Festoons & Filigree came from Ritter's love of alliteration and outdated names. “Festoons” refers to floral garlands and decorative draping, while “filigree” means delicate ornamental metalwork as a nod to the intricate ceiling design. Ritter said her displays are inspired by places in Galloway Village she has visited.

“The thinking has been done for you, and you can take it as it is or take a few pieces and add in what you have to make it look, match your style and tell your own personal story,” Ritter said.

There are three ways for customers to shop. In-store, visitors can explore two distinct sides: Festoons & Filigree, which features cottage, farmhouse, primitive and rustic styles; and Fairly Groovy, which highlights more contemporary looks built around vintage pieces.

Customers can also shop online during “Wednesday Treasures,” a Facebook Live event held the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon where Ritter showcases more than 60 antique and home décor items, many not yet available in-store. Orders can be picked up locally or shipped nationwide.

Finally, shoppers can schedule private group shopping experiences for organizations, clubs, or friends with opportunities to explore the store and take photos on the staircase.

“Imagine in 15 or 20 years what a great collection a person can have of pieces that meant something to them that were all part of a fun hunt to find them,” Ritter said.

On May 9, Fair Grove will host Main Street free tours alongside the Wommack Mill — one of the only three steam-powered mills left in the United States. Ritter said Festoons & Filigree will join the festivities, featuring a harpist performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From July 9–11, Ritter will celebrate the grand opening of a new location at 67 S. Main Street called The In-Between Mercantile. The name reflects items that are “in between” an old life and a new one, as well as the store’s location between a coffee and candle shop. Coincidentally, it’s also next door to Ritter’s original 2020 storefront. The new shop will offer antiques and vintage items with a contemporary flair, along with gifts, jewelry and plants.

“(It's) an escape for a fun outing and one that I want more people to be aware of and to come see us and enjoy the charm of Fair Grove.” Ritter said.

The shop is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When the new location opens in July, hours will expand to Thursday through Saturday. Ritters spends the rest of the week sourcing antiques, designing displays and hosting scheduled visits.

“The store has made me connected to my community and has brought me friendships, connections to other people I never could have dreamed of," Ritter said. "I never envisioned that as part of my initial business plan, but it certainly has been a beautiful benefit of operating these businesses in a small town.”

To find out more or to sign up for the newsletter for live shopping, visit their website and Facebook or call 417-848-7527.