NBC's Today Show, Gov. Kehoe and others visit Springfield to kick-off the Route 66 Centennial

Weekday mornings are typically quiet in downtown Springfield, Missouri.

But this Thursday morning the predawn hours were full of chatter and the buzz and hum of generators and trucks. A team from NBC’s Today Show were preparing to celebrate the Centennial of Route 66 with a live broadcast. Eager audience members were lined up for blocks.

Amethyst DiTieri and Brandie Lewis were in line at 2:30 a.m. this morning. Gates opened at 5 a.m.

Chris Drew / KSMU Brandie Lewis (left) and Amethyst DiTieri (right) holding their signs while in line for the Today Show's Route 66 Centennial broadcast.



“It's pretty cool, how we're a part of a historical event right now,” DiTieri said, “I'm originally from New York, so being able to have a little bit of New York here I think is really cool.” Lewis said she came for her mom, who has passed, “we used to always watch the Today Show together while we were trying to wake up in the mornings. This is like an homage to her, something she would have wanted to do.”

Kenny Mcmahon, owns Druff’s diner, just feet away from the Today Show stage. He was up early helping to feed the crew. He said he loves to see the community coming together downtown. He thanked Downtown Springfield Association Executive Director Crystal Quade for helping businesses affected by the morning’s event. "She reached out to us and the other businesses and helped out a lot, especially today,” he explained. “I'm catering for the crew breakfast, which is a big help. You know, I'm probably going to lose a day's business today, but made it up that way.”

As things got underway hosts from the Today Show mingled with the crowd and signed posters between segments. Co-host Dylan Dreyer said she was impressed with her first visit to the Queen City of the Ozarks. “Like the nicest people in the country,” she said. “I mean, honestly, everybody that showed up, you had to get here so early in the morning, and they came just to watch us do our thing. So, it was really a special place to be.”

Chris Drew / KSMU A panorama of the crowd during Thursday's broadcast of the Today Show's 3rd hour.

The morning’s broadcast featured the Missouri State Marching Band, Boomer the Bear and Louie from the Springfield Cardinals, a showcase of local food from Retro Metro, The Vandivort, Blue Heron and Leong's with a special history of Springfield’s famous cashew chicken. The broadcast also featured guest, MSU alum and Missouri native John Goodman, and music from Chris Janson.

Gov. Mike Kehoe made an appearance to gift the Today Show’s host with a key to the city.

"Springfield is the birthplace of Route 66. Today is the 100th anniversary of the famous telegram that asked Washington, DC to name it Route 66. It means a lot for the state to be the birthplace. But, you know, all along the Route 66 corridor from Joplin, all the way up to St. Louis, we have events going on all summer. It's great for our tourism industry.”

Later today the corner of Jefferson St. and St. Louis will be dedicated “Birthplace Plaza,” in honor of the Centennial. A weekend of events are planned downtown and on Commercial Street.