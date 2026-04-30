Feature film shot in Springfield to premiere at the Moxie

“Dust to Malibu,” a road trip drama from producer and actor Shelly Gibson and writer-director Steven Ward, was filmed locally using area talent, crew and music.

Gibson said the decision to film in Missouri came down to both authenticity and opportunity.

“A British person wrote the script who was not quite familiar with the center of the country,” she said. “I had also learned that there was a new Missouri tax incentive for film production here. And I said, well, what about we film it in Missouri?”

The film tells the story of an estranged father and daughter brought back together by a final request to take a cross-country road trip and scatter a loved one’s ashes in the Pacific Ocean.

While the story travels west, most of the filming stayed rooted in Springfield. Viewers may recognize local landmarks including Commercial Street, the Rockwood Motor Court, the Rail Haven and Lindberg’s Tavern.

Gibson said the production leaned heavily on local talent, casting many actors from the region and working with area crew members. The film also features music from the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and Molly Healey.

The project also helped elevate emerging filmmakers in the area. Gibson said part of the production included bringing on young local creatives and helping them gain professional experience and credits.

Following production, “Dust to Malibu” found success on the film festival circuit, including an audience award at the Burbank International Film Festival and a best feature win at the Crystal Palace International Film Festival in London.

Gibson said the next step is securing distribution, with conversations already underway in both the U.S. and abroad.

The film premieres May 3 at the Moxie and will run for two weeks following the opening.

More information is available at dusttomalibumovie.com and on the film’s Instagram page.

