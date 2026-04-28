Large hail smashes vehicle windows and causes other damage in southwest Missouri

Large hail in southwest Missouri, including Springfield, Tuesday caused extensive damage. The north side of the city was significantly impacted by the storms.

At Dickerson Park Zoo, numerous vehicles were damaged, a 21-year-old emu was killed, a rhea was receiving veterinary care, and buildings sustained roof and skylight damage.

Two to three-inch hail at the Springfield-Branson National Airport damaged hundreds of vehicles. Airport spokeswoman Ren Lueberring says there were approximately 1,500 vehicles in the parking lot when the storm hit. Airport officials estimate 95% were damaged, and 25% received significant hail damage resulting in a busted-out windshield, sunroof or rear windshield. She says those who have vehicles parked at the airport should plan to work with insurance providers on next steps. She says the airport was still assessing damage as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Library Station closed early Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday due to storm damage. And the Missouri State Highway Patrol shared photos on social media of patrol vehicles with dents and busted windows.

City Utilities received reports of hail damage to gas meters prompting the utility company to warn customers to leave an area if they smelled gas and to call 911.

Millsap Farms reported that the hailstorm hit them hard. According to the farm, a significant portion of their spring crops, flowers and infrastructure were damaged. But they said on Facebook that they are still planting and harvesting and are committed to feeding the community. They encouraged people to support local agriculture, especially in times like this.