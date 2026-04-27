Missouri private school voucher data exposure sparks fight over MOScholars accountability

The accidental exposure of student information from Missouri’s MOScholars program has reopened a broader fight over how much scrutiny the state’s private school voucher program should face.

After The Independent reported last week that student names, schools and parent email addresses were accessible through the underlying data of a spreadsheet posted by the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office, Democratic lawmakers called for pausing new enrollments until a security review is completed and urged the Joint Committee on Education to hold an investigative hearing “as soon as possible.”

Republicans dismissed those demands as overreach, arguing the state should fix the problem without interrupting a program they say is working for families.

Still unresolved is whether parents were notified. The treasurer’s office said in a statement that it alerted the program’s seven educational assistance organizations, which it described as the “primary liaison” for families, but said it does not know whether any warnings have gone out to MOScholars participants.

By Wednesday, the treasurer’s office had removed the MOScholars spreadsheets from its website and replaced them with PDF files.

The office has characterized the exposed data as “directory information” that is “not generally considered harmful or an invasion of privacy if disclosed.” But the treasurer’s office has also long maintained that student-level MOScholars information is not public and may be withheld under the Missouri Sunshine Law.

In a news release distributed last week by the Missouri National Education Association, eight Democratic lawmakers accused Treasurer Vivek Malek’s office of downplaying the exposure and called for stronger oversight of the program.

“If a public school did this, the consequences would be immediate,” they wrote. “When a voucher program does it, the treasurer calls it ‘directory information’ and moves on. That double standard ends now.”

The Missouri NEA, the state’s largest teachers union, earlier this month lost its lawsuit attempting to bar the state from directly funding MOScholars but plans to appeal the decision.

The release was signed by state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City and state Reps. Raychel Proudie of Ferguson, Stephanie Boykin of Florissant, Kathy Steinhoff of Columbia, Connie Steinmetz of Maryland Heights, Kem Smith of Florissant, Elizabeth Fuchs of St. Louis and Martin Jacobs of Liberty. All have experience working in public education.

State Rep. Josh Hurlbert, a Republican from Parkville, told The Independent he views the reaction as a political attack rather than genuine concern. Hurlbert works as a scholarship coordinator for the Herzog Tomorrow Foundation, the largest educational assistance organization connecting MOScholars funding to students.

“Democrats gotta do what Democrats gotta do down here,” he said.

Hurlbert argued Democrats should share some of the blame because minority-party senators two years ago added language requiring the treasurer’s office to report high-level enrollment and achievement data on its website.

“(The office) was meeting the demands of the minority party, and that’s what kind of led to this data breach,” Hurlbert said.

That reporting requirement did not call for student names or parent email addresses to be published.

State Rep. Ed Lewis, a Republican from Moberly and chair of the House Education Committee, told The Independent that Democrats’ requests for an investigation and pause on MOScholars enrollment felt like an “overreach.”

“You don’t stop the program because you have a data breach,” he said. “You fix the breach.”

In the state Senate, news of the compromised data has reopened conversations about administration of the program.

Wednesday evening, as the Senate debated a budget bill that would provide MOScholars with $50 million in general revenue for the second consecutive year, Senate Minority Leader Doug Beck complained about what he sees as a lack of transparency from the treasurer’s office.

In October and November of last year, Beck sent requests under Missouri’s open records law looking for a list of parents receiving MOScholars funding. He also sought records that could assess whether state lawmakers’ children or other family members received scholarships.

Responding to a request for “audit records” from educational assistance organizations with lists of scholarship recipients, the treasurer’s office sent spreadsheets with student names and parent email addresses redacted.

Hearing that the information was inadvertently posted deepened his frustration that he couldn’t know who was receiving state funds.

“We need transparency across the board,” Beck told reporters in a press conference Thursday. “Is the program working? Where is the money going?”

Beck proposed an amendment to the state treasurer’s budget that would require lawmakers to disclose whether their family members receive MOScholars funding in their personal financial disclosure forms. The Senate voted down his amendment 10-20, but Beck sees opportunity for future action on the matter.

Jacobs, who signed onto the letter calling for an investigation of the compromised data, also has concerns about transparency. He told The Independent that he wants to safeguard individual students’ data but would like more public reports about what scholarship recipients are using the money for.

“It would be nice to know how these dollars are being used by the schools that are accepting them,” he said.

Gloria Deo Academy in Springfield, which received nearly $437,000 in MOScholars money between 2022 and 2025, was sued in a now-dismissed in 2023 over allegations of misuse of funds.

Concerns about where the money is going is not universal among lawmakers. Proponents of the voucher system often point to accountability built into the program, since families have a choice of where to send their children.

State Sen. Brad Hudson, a Republican from Cape Fair, told The Independent that he is confident the program is working for families.

“I have not heard of anything that would cause me to say we need to pause the program,” he said. “From everything I have seen, the treasurer has been forthcoming about what was discovered and what is being done to make sure that we don’t have a situation where information is made available.”