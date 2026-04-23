Hammons Field is now Route 66 Stadium

Hammons Field has a new name: Route 66 Stadium.

Speaking at the home of the Springfield Cardinals shortly after a naming ceremony on Thursday morning, the team’s general manager Dan Reiter said it’s a first of its kind multi-year collaborative naming rights program.

"When you look at our main gate, we have five pillars. And so, five pillars of the community came together to name the stadium something that's really great for our community and kind of putting the community in that naming above just one single company," Reiter said.

Michele Skalicky Images of new signage that will be at Route 66 Stadium in the coming days (photo taken April 23, 2026).

Mercy, O’Reilly Auto Parts, the City of Springfield, Missouri State University and Springfield Cardinals make up the collaboration behind the new name.

In a statement, Missouri State athletics director Patrick Ransdall said the university is grateful for “the outstanding community members who have allowed us to participate in this unique stadium collaboration.” Route 66 Stadium is the home of the MO State Bears as well as the Cardinals.

The baseball stadium has been known as Hammons Field since 2005.

A news release from the City of Springfield states "As the road itself celebrates its centennial beginning right here in Springfield, this ballpark name will mark a new chapter in its storied history."

Reiter said, if you want to take a picture with the Hammons Field sign, you should do it today since it’s expected to come down Friday.

Installation of new signage is expected to be completed in the coming days, according to city officials. Each partner's branding will be placed on one of five pillars beneath the ballpark's marquee "to create one unified structure."