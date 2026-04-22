Springfield Art Museum to offer hard hat tours to the public

The public will have the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Springfield Art Museum renovation project starting this month.

Hard Hat Tours will be offered beginning April 25 on the last Saturday of each month through August and the first Tuesday of each month through September. They’ll be led by Museum Director Nick Nelson and Foundation Executive Director Kate Francis.

Tours are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required, and space is limited.

Every participant must sign a waiver and complete a brief safety orientation before each tour. Personal protective equipment like hard hats, safety vests and safety glasses – will be provided, but you can bring your own.

Participants must be at least 18 and wear closed-toe shoes.

To sign up or learn more, visit sgfmuseum.org/tours.

The art museum closed in early 2025 for a major renovation and expansion project. Phase 1 is underway now and includes a new 20-foot tall special exhibition gallery space, a collection study room, new HVAC and climate-control, silver LEED sustainability and accessibility features, an improved loading dock and art receiving area and a naturalized Fassnight Creek and trail with outdoor sculpture.

Phase II will include an expanded multi-level lobby; expanded greenspace connecting the art museum to Phelps Grove Park; more education classrooms and community gathering spaces; additional refreshed gallery spaces, including the Beacon Gallery facing National; and an exterior transformation of the museum.

