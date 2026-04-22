Conference at MSU to focus on food insecurity as well as disability and housing

The 3rd annual Center for Ozarks Poverty Research Conference starts Thursday afternoon, April 23, and continues all day Friday, April 24, on the Missouri State University campus.

The keynote speaker will be Traci Sooter with the Drury University Hammons School of Architecture. Christina Ryder, co-founder and co-director of the Center for Ozarks Poverty Research at MO State said Sooter will speak Friday morning.

"She's going to talk a little bit about her work, in particular at Eden Village where they have been able to create tiny homes with appropriate accommodations for disability, said Ryder. "She also has been a pioneer in 3D printing of tiny homes and so she'll be talking about some of her work there."

Ryder said Thursday's events will focus on food and food security, and Friday’s events will focus on disability and housing.

"I'm hoping that individuals who attend the conference will feel, well, first of all, give a little bit of knowledge in terms of what's happening both on a practitioner level in academic research, but also on a policy level," said Ryder. "So, I hope there'll be some awareness around that. I also hope that it encourages people to take action where they can in their own spheres of influence to create change."

The conference will feature panel discussions, breakout sessions, a food tour and more. Attendance and lunch are free, but you must register if you plan to attend.

Sooter said sponsors, including Springfield Community Gardens; National Avenue Christian Church; the Missouri State University Reynolds College of Arts, Social Science and Humanities; the MO State Student Government Association; and Community Foundation of the Ozarks, have made it possible for people to attend for free.