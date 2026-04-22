Autism Awareness Month highlights support, inclusion in the Ozarks

April marks Autism Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Organizations across the Ozarks are using the month to promote inclusion, provide resources and highlight the experiences of individuals and families impacted by autism.

Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder affects how individuals communicate, interact and experience the world. According to health experts, the spectrum varies widely, meaning each person with autism has unique strengths and challenges.

“Our understanding of autism is constantly evolving… we’re starting to look at autism… as differences in the way people experience the world around them,” said Dr. Seth Allen, director of Burrell’s Autism Center.

Community members are encouraged to take part by learning more about autism, supporting local organizations and promoting acceptance in everyday interactions.

“The mechanisms for change…begin with making yourself aware,” Allen said.

The focus has shifted in recent years from just awareness to acceptance, encouraging communities to create environments where individuals with autism feel supported and included.

“No two autistic individuals are the same…every autistic person is different,” said Dr. Amit Jagdiani, regional medical director for psychology in Centerstone's southwest region.

Throughout April, events, educational programs and outreach efforts aim to connect families with resources while fostering a greater understanding of autism in the community.

For many, Autism Awareness Month is not just about recognition, but about building a more inclusive future.

