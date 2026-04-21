Stone County outlines plan to reform P&Z

Stone County voters narrowly approved retaining the county’s Planning and Zoning Department earlier this month. That vote was put to voters after a petition by county residents.

Leaders in Stone County in partnership with the Southern Missouri Council on Government are responding with a six-month plan to reform the county’s planning and zoning policies and department.

Presiding Commissioner Gordon Weathers introduced the plan with a video on Facebook Sunday.

“The yes vote, I know those folks out there. Many of them voted yes, but they voted yes for change,” Weathers explained. “And there are some people on the no side that voted no because they wanted change. There are some on the no side that just don’t want planning and zoning in Stone County. I understand that I understand their position. For me, I think it's best that we have planning and zoning, but everyone has asked for change.”

Weathers said the first steps of the plan will be looking at listening sessions the county held in the run up to the election, using that collected community feedback to review regulations and filling open Planning and Zoning board positions and an open position for Planning and Zoning Director.

Weathers said the county has five openings on its P&Z board. Representing the following townships: Cass, Flat Creek B, Pine A, Ruth A and Ruth B Rural. The P&Z Director job description can be found online.

In May, Weathers said they hope to look at training staff, streamlining procedures and presenting potential regulation revisions for public review.

Contact Stone County and County Commissioner Weathers for more information about the openings on the P&Z board and the open director's job.