66 Centennial car parade will honor history with special touch

Few things go hand in hand like Route 66 and classic cars. Springfield and the nation plan to celebrate the birth of the iconic highway this month, KSMU got a preview of the Centennial Celebration’s car show and parade from one of the organizers.

“Cora Scott with the city of Springfield asked me if I would put together a hundred cars for the Centennial Parade, and I got thinking I could do better than that.”

Jack Stinson has years of experience helping to organize Springfield’s annual Route 66 Festival car show in August, but as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famed highway during special events later this month, he has something special planned for the Centennial.

“Route 66 was in commission from 1926 to 1985,” Stinson explained, “so I told myself, I'm going to try to get every year car from 1926 through 1985. As of this date, we've got everything but 1 or 2 cars”

Stinson said there were a few years in the ‘40s where due to the war effort no new cars were produced in the US. Otherwise, he says the biggest challenge has been tracking down newer cars.

“I always knew basically from about 79 through 85 would be a little tough to get. And I think I'm down to a 1927 model and then also a 1983 model at this time.”

Stinson said there are car events up and down Route 66 this summer in celebration of the 100th. The Mother Road, as the highway is known, is synonymous with midcentury American car culture and iconography. Stinson said people come from around the world to traverse the route. He hasn’t had a chance to drive the whole route himself, but it is on his bucket list. I asked him if he had a chance to drive it during the highway’s prime, what car he’d choose.

“Like a Chevrolet Impala or something like that,” he said. “Definitely would want air conditioned now, but, you know, station wagons are a very popular car too these days. Station wagons are solid after they're restored and everything else.”

“Something for cruising?” I clarified. “Yes, a cruise mobile.”

A classic car parade is planned as part of the National Route 66 Centennial Kick-Off for Friday, May 1 at 6p.m. The car show will be on Commercial Street from 8am-1pm Saturday, May 2.

Find more information at route66kickoff.com

