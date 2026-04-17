Help designed for Missouri residents who may have difficulty communicating with police

Missourians may soon be able to get designations connected to their driver's license and license plates indicating they have limited ability to communicate with police officers.

The House unanimously passed legislation Thursday to create a designation that shows up when officers look up a driver's records.

The designation would not be physically displayed to protect the driver's privacy, said Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, who sponsored the bill.

Brown said the designation is designed for people with disabilities or mental and physical health conditions. He backed the legislation in honor of a family friend who is autistic and once upset a police officer by taking too long to pull over.

"His anxiety overtook him," Brown said. "He had his hands locked on the steering wheel and all he could say was, 'I don't want to go to jail.'"

Brown added: "At the very least, that officer is going to understand that, 'Hey, we may have somebody here that's not going to react in a way that most people react.' Just some level of awareness, a little bit of a heads-up."

A doctor must certify the condition.

Family members would also be able to apply for the designation on behalf of a parent, child or spouse.

HB 3175 now goes to the Senate.

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