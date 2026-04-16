Springfield Youth Symphony Brass Quintet performs in the Arts News studio
Ahead of its trip to New York City to perform at the coveted Carnegie Hall, the ensemble stopped by KSMU to showcase a few tunes. Reporter Jimmy Rea spoke with Director and Conductor Carla Wootten about some of the pieces and how people can get involved.
The group is going to the Harmony Honors Invitational, a three-day music clinic that pairs youth orchestras together and provides instruction for music students.
Currently, 62 students from SYS will attend. The Brass Quintet includes trumpet players JP Dickey and Beck Brashears, Ryland Thompson on trombone, Emma Howes on horn and Justin Wright on tuba.
For more information about SYS programming, or to support the group’s trip to New York, visit the Springfield Youth Symphony website.