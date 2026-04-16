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Springfield Youth Symphony Brass Quintet performs in the Arts News studio

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM CDT
Springfield Youth Symphony

Ahead of its trip to New York City to perform at the coveted Carnegie Hall, the ensemble stopped by KSMU to showcase a few tunes. Reporter Jimmy Rea spoke with Director and Conductor Carla Wootten about some of the pieces and how people can get involved.

The group is going to the Harmony Honors Invitational, a three-day music clinic that pairs youth orchestras together and provides instruction for music students.

Currently, 62 students from SYS will attend. The Brass Quintet includes trumpet players JP Dickey and Beck Brashears, Ryland Thompson on trombone, Emma Howes on horn and Justin Wright on tuba.

For more information about SYS programming, or to support the group’s trip to New York, visit the Springfield Youth Symphony website.
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News Springfield Youth SymphonyCarla Wootton
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
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Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks