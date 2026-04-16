Poetry community thrives in Springfield

Local poet helps grow Springfield’s grassroots poetry scene during National Poetry Month

As National Poetry Month continues, a growing community of poets in Springfield is finding a welcoming stage.

Local poet Sadie Carter joined KSMU’s Arts News to talk about her path into poetry and the energy behind the city’s open mic and slam scene. Carter, who now co-hosts a monthly poetry slam, said her return to writing came unexpectedly.

“I couldn’t believe what a good time it was,” Carter said. “I could not imagine getting up on the stage and doing it, but here was one person after another doing it … and I just thought maybe I’d try this.”

That first experience led to regular performances and a deeper role in the community. Today, Carter helps organize events that welcome both experienced poets and first-time performers.

“Every month we have new people come in, read a poem for the first time,” she said.

The local poetry scene includes multiple opportunities to participate, from competitive slams to open mic nights. Carter said the appeal isn’t just technical skill, but emotional connection.

“Sometimes someone does a poem and they are not technically proficient … but they’re so deeply from the heart that every single person in the room is feeling it,” she said.

Events like the monthly poetry slam at Nathan P. Murphy’s, held the last Sunday of the month in downtown Springfield, and the all-ages Poets Corner open mic at The Third Place on Commercial Street, held the second Friday of the month, offer different ways for audiences and writers to engage. Carter said both are designed to break down barriers and make poetry accessible.

“You don’t have to perform. You don’t even have to know much about poetry. You can just sit in the audience and listen,” she said.

For Carter, the value of poetry goes beyond publication or recognition. It’s about connection in real time.

“When we are doing the slam … we are writing poems and connecting directly and immediately with our audience,” she said. “We’re talking to them afterwards. We’re getting feedback. It’s amazing.”

As Springfield’s poetry scene continues to grow, Carter hopes more people will take the leap, whether that means stepping up to the mic or simply showing up to listen. More info on social media here, The Poets' Corner and Show-Me Poetry

