Latest in Alzheimer's research and treatment will be the topic of a Springfield event this week

A top official at the Alzheimer’s Association will be in Springfield this week to share insights into groundbreaking dementia research and treatment.

Dr. Christopher Weber, the organization’s senior director of Global Scientific Initiatives, will be the keynote speaker at a panel discussion Thursday night, April 9, from 6 to 8 at the Library Center.

"We're hoping that people walk away with information and kind of an understanding on the advancements we're seeing in Alzheimer's and dementia research, whether that's into what causes the disease, some of those key breakthroughs that we're seeing in research where we're understanding the disease a little bit more, looking at progress in treatments that are available," said Gina Whitehead, community engagement manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Springfield. "There are a couple of treatments that are currently available but also looking into what's maybe in the pipeline in research and then looking at our healthy brain research."

She pointed to a study that came out last summer that showed how healthy habits can improve brain function, and she said those habits can start at any age.

Thursday night’s event will also feature neurologist Dr. Curtis Schreiber with Citizens Memorial Hospital’s Missouri Memory Center in Bolivar and Mark Applegate who leads area Alzheimer’s support groups and who participates in Alzheimer’s research.

The event is free and includes dinner, but you need to register if you plan to attend.