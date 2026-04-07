April General Municipal Election results in Greene County
The election on Tuesday, April 7 included races and issues across the county.
Greene County
Springfield 3% hotel/motel sales tax increase
No: 57.87%
Yes: 42.13%
Willard Fire Protection District Question 1
Yes: 54.85%
No: 45.15%
Strafford Proposition K.I.D.S.
Yes: 65.89%
No: 34.11%
Strafford Fire Protection District Bond Extension
Yes: 79.79%
No: 20.21%
City of Battlefield Ward 1 Alderman 4-year term
Ashley E. Anderson: 55%
Samanta Deaton: 42.22%
City of Battlefield Ward 1 Alderman 2-year term
Matt McNitt: 37.63%
Deziree Marsh: 35.48%
Cheryl Montgomery: 15.59%
Ashley Reed: 6.99%
Brandon Lain: 3.76%
City of Battlefield Ward 2 Alderman
Kevin Britt: 50%
Nathan Westmoreland: 49.11%
City of Battlefield Ward 3 Alderman
Ben Clemmons: 51.85%
Timothy Kelley Sr.: 48.15%
City of Ash Grove Ward 1 Alderman 2-year term
Courtney Leader: 52.63%
Casey Benson: 42.11%
City of Ash Grove Ward 2 Alderman
Troy Watts: 48.57%
Ronessa Williams: 48.57%
Ebenezer Fire Protection District Emergency Response Support
No: 52.39%
Yes: 47.61%
Walnut Grove School Board
Seven candidates ran for three positions
Jeremy Kelley: 24.67%
Tyler Jeffreys: 19.25%
Diane Smith: 18.69%
Cody Sharp: 14.39%
Travis Holman: 11.59%
Billy Fitch: 6.17%
David Glenn: 5.05%
City of Republic Ward 3 Council
Brian Fields: 62.50%
Justin Snider: 37.50%
Marion C. Early School Board
Five candidates ran for three positions
Megan Bridwell: 25.17%
Kevin Painter: 25.17%
Thomas Francka: 13.91%
Josh Reed: 11.26%
Rex Petry: 7.28%
Pleasant Hope Schools Question
No: 56.96%
Yes: 43.04%