April General Municipal Election results in Greene County

Greene County

Springfield 3% hotel/motel sales tax increase

No: 57.87%

Yes: 42.13%

Willard Fire Protection District Question 1

Yes: 54.85%

No: 45.15%

Strafford Proposition K.I.D.S.

Yes: 65.89%

No: 34.11%

Strafford Fire Protection District Bond Extension

Yes: 79.79%

No: 20.21%

City of Battlefield Ward 1 Alderman 4-year term

Ashley E. Anderson: 55%

Samanta Deaton: 42.22%

City of Battlefield Ward 1 Alderman 2-year term

Matt McNitt: 37.63%

Deziree Marsh: 35.48%

Cheryl Montgomery: 15.59%

Ashley Reed: 6.99%

Brandon Lain: 3.76%

City of Battlefield Ward 2 Alderman

Kevin Britt: 50%

Nathan Westmoreland: 49.11%

City of Battlefield Ward 3 Alderman

Ben Clemmons: 51.85%

Timothy Kelley Sr.: 48.15%

City of Ash Grove Ward 1 Alderman 2-year term

Courtney Leader: 52.63%

Casey Benson: 42.11%

City of Ash Grove Ward 2 Alderman

Troy Watts: 48.57%

Ronessa Williams: 48.57%

Ebenezer Fire Protection District Emergency Response Support

No: 52.39%

Yes: 47.61%

Walnut Grove School Board

Seven candidates ran for three positions

Jeremy Kelley: 24.67%

Tyler Jeffreys: 19.25%

Diane Smith: 18.69%

Cody Sharp: 14.39%

Travis Holman: 11.59%

Billy Fitch: 6.17%

David Glenn: 5.05%

City of Republic Ward 3 Council

Brian Fields: 62.50%

Justin Snider: 37.50%

Marion C. Early School Board

Five candidates ran for three positions

Megan Bridwell: 25.17%

Kevin Painter: 25.17%

Thomas Francka: 13.91%

Josh Reed: 11.26%

Rex Petry: 7.28%

Pleasant Hope Schools Question

No: 56.96%

Yes: 43.04%