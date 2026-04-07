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April General Municipal Election results in Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:29 PM CDT
A sign pointing to a polling location in Springfield, Mo. on April 7, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
A sign pointing to a polling location in Springfield, Mo. on April 7, 2026.

The election on Tuesday, April 7 included races and issues across the county.

Greene County

Springfield 3% hotel/motel sales tax increase
No: 57.87%
Yes: 42.13%

Willard Fire Protection District Question 1
Yes: 54.85%
No: 45.15%

Strafford Proposition K.I.D.S.
Yes: 65.89%
No: 34.11%

Strafford Fire Protection District Bond Extension
Yes: 79.79%
No: 20.21%

City of Battlefield Ward 1 Alderman 4-year term
Ashley E. Anderson: 55%
Samanta Deaton: 42.22%

City of Battlefield Ward 1 Alderman 2-year term
Matt McNitt: 37.63%
Deziree Marsh: 35.48%
Cheryl Montgomery: 15.59%
Ashley Reed: 6.99%
Brandon Lain: 3.76%

City of Battlefield Ward 2 Alderman
Kevin Britt: 50%
Nathan Westmoreland: 49.11%

City of Battlefield Ward 3 Alderman
Ben Clemmons: 51.85%
Timothy Kelley Sr.: 48.15%

City of Ash Grove Ward 1 Alderman 2-year term
Courtney Leader: 52.63%
Casey Benson: 42.11%

City of Ash Grove Ward 2 Alderman
Troy Watts: 48.57%
Ronessa Williams: 48.57%

Ebenezer Fire Protection District Emergency Response Support
No: 52.39%
Yes: 47.61%

Walnut Grove School Board
Seven candidates ran for three positions
Jeremy Kelley: 24.67%
Tyler Jeffreys: 19.25%
Diane Smith: 18.69%
Cody Sharp: 14.39%
Travis Holman: 11.59%
Billy Fitch: 6.17%
David Glenn: 5.05%

City of Republic Ward 3 Council
Brian Fields: 62.50%
Justin Snider: 37.50%

Marion C. Early School Board
Five candidates ran for three positions
Megan Bridwell: 25.17%
Kevin Painter: 25.17%
Thomas Francka: 13.91%
Josh Reed: 11.26%
Rex Petry: 7.28%

Pleasant Hope Schools Question
No: 56.96%
Yes: 43.04%
News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky